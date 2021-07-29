Husband killed with own knife had tried to set ‘wife’ on fire

Kaieteur News – Anthony Pakamram, the father of three who was fatally stabbed by his reputed wife on Sunday, was in 2012 arrested for allegedly attempting to set the woman on fire in a house they were sharing.

Pakamram was reportedly stabbed once to his neck with the same knife he had armed himself with while he and the woman were arguing on Sunday. Police revealed too that he had a history of violence toward the woman who is the mother of his children.

During an interview with this publication, the woman’s aunt, who requested not to be named, revealed that on many occasions her niece had reached out to her about problems she was having with Pakamram. The aunt added that even on the day of the incident, her niece had texted her about an assault that had occurred the previous night. On that occasion Pakamram had slapped her, the aunt revealed.

When asked if her niece and Pakamram had any issue that warranted police intervention, she admitted, “Yes, years back.” Kaieteur News was informed that in 2012 he had attempted to set the woman on fire by throwing kerosene on her in the house they were living in at the time. While he was trying to locate a match, she managed to escape and ran to the home of one of her cousins. That cousin had taken her in, the aunt added.

She recalled too that after that incident, her niece had gone to the Providence Police Station where she made a report and Pakamram was arrested.

However, the matter never reached the courts because the 29-year-old mother of three had withdrawn the allegation she made against Pakamram. This media house was told that the man’s family had “begged for him” by asking his reputed wife to drop the case.

Police sources close to the investigations confirmed that the woman had reported the incident.

Kaieteur News was informed too that although the case against Pakamram was dropped, he never changed his abusive ways. He would reportedly assault her and this had prompted her mother to reach out to the United Bridge Builders Mission (UBBM) for help. UBBM is a non-governmental organisation, headed by Bonita Monatque that assists victims of abuse and domestic violence. According to information UBBM shared, the accused has been one of their clients for some time now. It was noted too that three months ago, the accused lost her mother who had been a major source of support.

The accused had resided at Lot 3 Old Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara, where Pakamram was killed, since moving out from the home she shared with him back in March.

Kaieteur News had reported earlier this week that on Saturday the couple had a misunderstanding, which caused the man to physically assault the woman. Police revealed that sometime around 15:30hrs. on Sunday Pakamram returned to the woman’s home and an argument erupted. During the argument, he armed himself with a knife and cornered the woman as she was trying to escape. A fight broke out during which Pakamram was stabbed. He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre by family members where he succumbed.

The woman was taken into police custody and, according to police, an investigation is still ongoing.