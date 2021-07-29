Harding fails in bid to have lawsuit against State for baton-rape restored

– Ordered to pay $2M in court costs to respondents

Kaieteur News – Colwyn Harding, the man who was allegedly sodomised by a police rank with a baton back in November 2013, has lost his final chance to have his $80 million lawsuit against the State heard in the High Court.

According to documents issued to the press via the Attorney General’s chambers, Harding was seeking to have the case restored after Justice, Navindra Singh, dismissed the matter after he failed to show up in court in February this year.

Justice Singh had recalled his judgment on the condition that Harding pays the two respondents, the Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, and policeman, Devin Singh, $150,000 each in costs by July 16, 2021. However, according to a statement from the AG’s Chambers, Justice Singh was forced to officially dismiss Harding’s case when it came up before him on Tuesday, because his failure this time around to pay the awarded costs.

However, Harding failed to show up at all. As a result, he will now have to pay $1 million each to both parties as ordered by the Court. Last February the two civil suits filed by Harding were dismissed for want of prosecution. The matters were thrown out since neither Harding nor his attorneys were present for the hearing.

Back then, the judge obliged the request of the AG Chambers to dismiss the matters and ordered Harding to pay costs. In each of the matters, Harding alleged that he was assaulted and battered by policemen and thus sustained serious injuries.

Specifically, he contended that he was viciously assaulted by several members of the Guyana Police Force on November 15, 2013, who entered his home. He also claimed that Police Constable, Devin Singh 19175, had inserted a foreign object into his anus triggering a need for corrective surgery, and that the said rank repeatedly assaulted him in the Timehri Police Outpost between November 15, 2013 – November 18, 2013.

In the first action, Harding asked the Court to grant him damages in excess of $100,000 for assault and battery between the 15th and 22nd days of November, 2013, at Timehri and exemplary damages.

In the second matter, Harding alleged that his fundamental rights were breached as a result of the actions of the police ranks, and asked the Court to grant him the following damages in excess of $80 million for breach of his fundamental right to protection from torture, and or inhuman and degrading treatment as guaranteed by Article 141 of the Constitution of Guyana.

As such, he sought damages in excess of $100,000 for breach of his fundamental right to protection from inhuman treatment; damages in excess of $100,000 for breach of his fundamental right to protection against arbitrary search of his person as guaranteed by Article 143 of the Constitution of Guyana; damages in excess of $100,000 for breach of his right to protection against torture and other inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment as provided by Article 154 A of the Constitution of Guyana, and the Convention against Torture and Other Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.