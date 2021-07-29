Good Samaritan gives support to elderly man abandoned at GPHC

Kaieteur News – Following Kaieteur News’ article on Mr. Ovid, an elderly man who believes his relatives have abandoned him at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), a Good Samaritan decided to give some support. The Good Samaritan, Sheik Yassin, visited the hospital where he met with Mr. Ovid and also took clothes and food for him.

Yassin, yesterday posted on his Facebook page, “I found uncle Ovid, took some clothes and food stuff for him, he is in need of pampers and food. Please help him. The good lord will reward you.”

Prior to that, another Facebook user, Herlall Kissuer, had posted this publication’s initial story on Mr. Ovid and stated, “I know this man, his name is Joku from Park Street, Enterprise.”

Kaieteur News had reported that Mr. Ovid of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, was admitted to the hospital for an abscess on July 12, 2021. Since then, he has not seen or heard from any of his children or other relatives.

This publication was informed that the man was later discharged but is still in the male surgical ward due to his relatives’ failure to come to his aid.

During an interview with this publication, Mr. Ovid, with tears in his eyes, related his fear that his children have abandoned him. “If they don’t come back for me, the hospital might put me on the street,” the tearful man had lamented.

Kaieteur News learned of Mr. Ovid’s ordeal after a woman reported to this publication that while visiting her father in the hospital she noticed Mr. Ovid.

It was reported that a few days after Mr. Ovid was admitted, he was treated and discharged from the hospital. According to a source, due to the fact that his relatives never returned to collect him, the hospital had reached out to the Palms Geriatric Home to accommodate him. However due to the lack of space in addition to his inability to walk and do other things for himself, the Home refused to accept him, this publication was informed.