Fatal blow was caused by heavy object – PM reveals

Man found dead in boss’ truck…

Kaieteur News – A post mortem examination conducted on the remains of Laurel Samaroo, 31, the man found dead in his boss’ truck, has revealed that he was killed by a blow to the head with a heavy object.

According to the autopsy report, the death of the truck driver was due to cerebral haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head with a heavy instrument. Samaroo was found slouched over the steering wheel of his boss’ truck around 02:00hrs on Saturday, July 24, last.

The truck was at the time parked in front of his boss’ house located at Parika on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE). According to investigators, Samaroo a resident of Tuschen New Scheme, EBE, had uplifted a fuel tanker from Parika during the evening hours the previous day. He was last seen alive sometime close to 21:00hrs that day when he left to head home.

Unfortunately, Samaroo never made it home to his family that night.

Hours later, on July 24, his employer upon seeing the truck parked on the road in front of his premises decided to venture out. He reportedly walked around to the driver’s side and opened the door. The businessman told investigators that when he saw Samaroo he thought he was sleeping. He reportedly tried to wake him up but after Samaroo failed to respond he contacted the police.

When detectives arrived, they observed that there was a wound to his head. He was removed from the truck and taken to the hospital where he was officially pronounced dead. Following checks made around the area, investigators found his haversack, wallet and keys stashed behind a stall located at the Parika Market.

Investigations are ongoing.