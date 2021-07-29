Disability organisation encourages vaccine uptake

Latest update July 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Even as it encourages vaccine uptake, especially among persons living with disabilities, the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) commended government’s efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines in a competitive environment, thus, ensuring all eligible Guyanese can receive their jabs.
“We wish to recognise and highlight the hard work of the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and his team at the Ministry of Health to ensure that all Guyanese are vaccinated,” the GCOPD noted in a release.
At this time, it continued, “we wish to encourage all persons with disabilities and by extension, all Guyanese who haven’t receive their life saving vaccine, to visit one of the many vaccination sites and get their jabs.”
Noting that vaccination is the only proven protection against this dreaded disease, and is the only way out of this pandemic, the GCOPD added, “We are sure all Guyanese have a desire to return to some level of normality; hence, the importance of the majority of Guyanese receiving their vaccines to reach a level of herd immunity.”
Taking into consideration the prevailing high level of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, the GCOPD took note of various conspiracies on the vaccines being peddled by persons with their own hidden agendas. To this, “we implore our fellow citizens to consume their information on the current COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccines from credible sources. We once again encourage all unvaccinated Guyanese especially our brothers and sisters with disabilities to get their jabs as soon as possible, and protect themselves and families from this disease.”
