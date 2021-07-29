Caribbean Champ Clarke gets boost from Dr. Dukhi

Kaieteur News – Reigning Central America and Caribbean (CAC) bodybuilding Championships winner; Kerwin Clarke, received major support from Neurospine Services Inc. that is run by Guyana’s only Neurosurgeon, Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi.

Clarke, who won the under 176lb category in 2019, in an invited comment to Kaieteur Sport, explained that he is extremely grateful for the timely support from the company.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dukhi, in presenting the sponsorship cheque to Clarke, explained that he is always happy to support Guyanese athletes and he wished Clarke the best and hopes that he continues to make Guyana proud in the sport of Bodybuilding.

The five-time Mr. Guyana champion revealed that he is pleased with his preparations so far for the regional showpiece and noted that Bodybuilding is quite an expensive sport with air travel and accommodation to San Salvador, El Salvador (the host venue for the 2021 CAC Championships) amounting to in excess of US$1500.

The muscle man who has been training smart to perfectly sculpt his physique had shared with Kaieteur sport that although he is excited to be competing at this event once more, he is not fazed by his fellow competitors, “I don’t feel pressured in anticipation in of this year’s competition because I am always physically and mentally prepared to take center stage, that has always been my game plan and I continued to operate in that regard.”

Clarke, who will be part of a seven member team representing the Guyana Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (GBBFF), also highlighted the contributions of the other supporters and gave sincere thanks to the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Fitness Express and Fitness 53.

The other athletes making up team Guyana to the CAC bodybuilding championships are Rosanna Fung, Yannick Grimes, Emmerson Campbell, Roger Callendar, Darius Ramsammy and Nicholas Albert. The GBBFF also looks forward to having its President, Keavon Bess, lead its delegation along with at least one coach to ensure that the athletes are taken care of.