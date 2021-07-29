Allard’s 127 not out highlights ORSCA’s third round

Kaieteur News – Destructive right-handed batsman Zaheer Allard hit an entertaining 127 not out to inspire Renegades to a convincing 104-run win over Cool Runningz on Sunday in Brampton as actions continued in the 2021 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) twenty-over tournament.

Allard struck 14 sixes and five fours as his team piled up a massive 230-2 from the allotted 20-overs, while Cool Runningz only responded with 126-9 at the expiration of the 20-overs. Apart from Allard, skipper Faheer Juman scored 53 not out too.In Cool Runnings’ innings, Rishi Sukhoo top-scored with 33 and captain Mitch Bacchus made 27. Juman complemented a fine all-round display by capturing 3-28 from his maximum four overs and Allard with 2-11 off three frugal overs.

At another venue, Canada-based Guyanese Davendra Ramkissoon also registered a century (105*) as Brampton Gladiators made light work of Industry Cricket Club (ICC). Gladiators raced to 266-4 from the allotment of 20-overs while ICC, in reply, reached 173-6 when the game concluded.

Veteran softball player and former Demerara Inter-County softball skipper Bobby Parasnauth supported the flamboyant Ramkissoon with 56 and 40 from the exciting opener Avish Rukhram. When ICC batted, Fazal Khan hit a fighting 46, 42 and 30 from Ramesh Lall and Paul Anderson respectively. Bhagwandin grabbed 4-17 in his four-over spell.And Spartans continued their winning ways chalking three consecutive victories in as many matches. On Sunday as well, they thrashed 11-Man Army by a comprehensive 174-run margin. Spartans rattled up a formidable 227-5 off the 20-overs and then bowled out the Army Boys for 53 in the 14th over. Kemel Khan snatched 3-17 off four overs to lead the demolition job, while skipper and former Essequibo inter-county youth player Fazil Gani and Raymond Sitaram assisted with two victims each. When Spartans batted, aggressive opener Morrison Edwards led the way with 76 and another hard-hitting batsman Rawl Scott slammed 76 as well. Dave Budhram and Deo Bajja took two wickets each.

In another game, Aces Cricket Club defeated Smashers by 41 runs. Aces tallied 139-4 off 20-overs and then restricted Smashers to 98-9 off 20-overs. Krishna Persaud scored 47 for Aces with 34 from Imtiaz Abjal. When Aces bowled, Kemraj Rama grabbed 4-9 off four overs. The competition will resume on August 8.