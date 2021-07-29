Latest update July 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

3 women are country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Jul 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported yesterday that three women, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 533.
The latest fatalities are that of a 67-year-old from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), a 64-year-old and a 68-year-old both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). All three women succumbed to the virus over a two-day period (July 26 to July 27), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Health Ministry via its COVID-19 dashboard yesterday reported that within the last 24 hours it recorded 81 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,315. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 11,422 persons are women and 10,893 are men.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 41 new cases, Region Nine with 20, Region Three with 13, Region Five with four and Regions One, Six and Seven with one each.
Presently there are 11 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 64 in institutional isolation, 857 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 20,850 persons have recovered after testing positive for the virus.

