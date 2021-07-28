Too late shall be yuh cry!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem docta see and hear it all. Dem seh how nuff ah dem COVID-19 patients wah nah tek it bin express regret at not tekin de vaccine. Some of dem patient bin even begging fuh de vaccine when dem sick. But too late shall be yuh cry!

COVID nah play. It nah gat manners. It don’t knock at yuh door and ask whether it can come in. It like wan uninvited guest.

Deh gat some old people who seh how dem nah go nowhere so it nah mek sense fuh dem go tek de vaccine. But dem boys want remind dem dat yuh nah gat fuh go and find COVID. De virus does find yuh. And if yuh immune system weak, too late shall be yuh cry.

Dem boys vex, vex when dem reading how Trinidad fly past Guyana when it comes to vaccination. Guyana bin get vaccines long before Trinidad but in Trinidad more people coming forward fuh vaccines even though, like Guyana, dem too gat stubborn people who feel dem nah need de vaccine. And every day too dem claiming how too late shall be yuh cry.

But is suh Guyanese does disappoint de nation. Nuff ah dem still nah get vaccinated. Half of de adult population still to go and get a fuss dose. But some ah dem wah quarrelling about de second dose of Sputnik gan tek dem time and go fuh dem second dose.

Dis is wat keeping dis country back. Guyanese gat too much styles but when de pressure brace, dem does bawl. But by den, too late shall be de cry!

Talk half and remember more dan 500 Guyanese done dead from COVID!