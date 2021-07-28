Latest update July 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Fowler finishes fourth in 100m freestyle

Jul 28, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, swimmer Andrew Fowler finished fourth in Heat One of the Men’s 100m Freestyle in a time of 55.23 seconds, but unfortunately will bow out of his campaign at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Andrew Fowler poses with the Olympic rings ahead of his race yesterday.

Fowler, who had the best entry time of 54.10s in the Heat, was among the early leaders in the race, but faded in the last 25 meters.
The 25-year-old, an active member of the Guyana Police Force, had a reaction time of 0.64s and swam his first 50 meters in 26.12s.
The race was won by Nepal’s Shah Alexander (53.41s) ahead of Kosovo’s Olt Kondirolli (54.33s) and Palestine’s Yazan Al Bawwab (54.51s). Only the fastest 16 swimmers qualify to the semi-finals from the nine Heats.
Italian Thomas Ceccon had the best qualification time of 47.71s, while the 16th qualifier was Jacob Whittle (48.44s).
Fowler, along with Aleka Persaud, Guyana’s youngest Olympian at the age of 15, qualified based on Universality spots awarded to the sport, and both were in Tokyo before the start of the Games for a preparation camp.
Persaud, who will swim the 50m Freestyle, enters the pool on Friday, July 30, at 06:30h (Guyana time).
She is currently listed to swim out of Lane Four and also has the fastest entry time – 28.10s – in her Heat.

Pic – Andrew Fowler of Team Guyana competes in the Men’s 100m Freestyle heats on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Beauty and power showcased at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Beauty and power showcased at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Jul 28, 2021

– Seven ladies from Essequibo and Demerara entertains By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – While not a huge spectator sport, powerlifting continues to bring out an encouraging number of...
Read More
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Fowler finishes fourth in 100m freestyle

Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Fowler finishes fourth...

Jul 28, 2021

Canada-based Guyanese Ramoutar slams 100* in Masters Softball tournament

Canada-based Guyanese Ramoutar slams 100* in...

Jul 28, 2021

Archibald looking to make Guyana proud

Archibald looking to make Guyana proud

Jul 28, 2021

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth...

Jul 27, 2021

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on Joseph (Joe) Chapman

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on...

Jul 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]