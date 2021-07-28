Latest update July 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nine patients in COVID-19 ICU; 53 new infections

Jul 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday in its daily COVID-19 dashboard reported that nine patients are presently admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Ocean View Infectious Disease Hospital.
Although no new deaths have been reported, the Ministry recorded 53 new COVID-19 infections within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,234.
The dashboard also shows that 68 persons are in institutional isolation, 854 in home isolation and one person is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 20,773 persons have recovered after being infected with the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Beauty and power showcased at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Beauty and power showcased at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Jul 28, 2021

– Seven ladies from Essequibo and Demerara entertains By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – While not a huge spectator sport, powerlifting continues to bring out an encouraging number of...
Read More
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Fowler finishes fourth in 100m freestyle

Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Fowler finishes fourth...

Jul 28, 2021

Canada-based Guyanese Ramoutar slams 100* in Masters Softball tournament

Canada-based Guyanese Ramoutar slams 100* in...

Jul 28, 2021

Archibald looking to make Guyana proud

Archibald looking to make Guyana proud

Jul 28, 2021

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth...

Jul 27, 2021

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on Joseph (Joe) Chapman

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on...

Jul 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]