Nine patients in COVID-19 ICU; 53 new infections

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday in its daily COVID-19 dashboard reported that nine patients are presently admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Ocean View Infectious Disease Hospital.

Although no new deaths have been reported, the Ministry recorded 53 new COVID-19 infections within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,234.

The dashboard also shows that 68 persons are in institutional isolation, 854 in home isolation and one person is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 20,773 persons have recovered after being infected with the virus.