Mechanic on the run after strangling woman with towel

Kaieteur News – A mechanic, who probably thought he was successful in strangling his spouse to death at their home with a towel, during the wee hours of the morning on June 3, is now on the run after she miraculously survived to tell her story.

The victim, a 39-year-old Brazilian national, was reportedly revived by someone who had witnessed the man assaulting her for hours.

After the individual had revived her, the woman reportedly seized the moment and escaped from the house located in the La Parfaite Harmonie community on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, the woman relived the horror, revealing details of how she was nearly murdered by her abusive partner. The couple had fights in the past but it was nothing compared to the severity of the abuse she received that morning.

According to the woman the brutal assault on her commenced sometime around 23:00hrs. on Tuesday June 2.

“We had an argument over his son – it seemed as though it upset him,” she told reporters. The woman said that during their row she told him, “You have to stop treating your son so softie like if he is a girl…he is a man”

Those words, continued the woman, aggravated the mechanic and he began to beat her. She recalled fighting back with him in an attempt to defend herself, but he was strong and overpowered her.

The Brazilian woman said that he beat her for hours and she kept fighting back until she couldn’t anymore.

It was at this point, recalled the woman, that her spouse located a towel and began “strangling her with it.”

She remembered trying to wrestle her way out of his grip but only ended up gasping for air until she was completely unconscious.

“I tried to fight me way out but it tighten around my neck and the air was leaving me body and I black out like,” she said.

The Brazilian woman continued that the next thing she recalled was an individual who was present at the house that night “shaking and fanning her with an object.”

As she recovered, the woman reportedly gathered enough strength and ran out of the house in a bid to escape for her life.

“It was like four ‘a’ clock in the morning and I run by one a me friend fuh help in the next road,” she recounted.

That friend told this newspaper that upon seeing her condition he rushed out to assist her and brought her in from the street. She was kept there until 09:00hrs. and then the friend took her to lodge a report with police and later to the hospital for medical attention.

The woman said that apart from the bruises about her body, she could not swallow for weeks without feeling severe pain in her throat.

Since making the report, the woman has never returned to the home of the man who almost killed her. The mechanic was never apprehended either and has been on the run since then.

The Deputy Director of the Corporate Communications Unit of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Stan Gouveia, related that suspect is proving difficult to catch.

He has been reportedly eluding cops since June 3. Searches were conducted at his home; checks were made in the community but ranks would return empty handed. Sometimes the ranks would receive information about his whereabouts but when they turn up at the locations he would not be there.

Despite keeping a low profile and hiding from the cops, the mechanic had attempted to attack Brazilian woman again. That recent attempt on the woman’s life took place some two weeks ago. She had reportedly spotted him at Puri shop. Fearful she made an “about turn” and decided to run.

The woman claimed that he had jumped into his car and drove behind her and had even attempted to knock her down but he aborted his plan. She visited the police station and relayed this information to the investigators.

According to Gouveia when the cops turned up in the area he was last seen, the mechanic had already made good his escape.

Fearful that he might strike again, the victim recalls the horror each day with scars on her body as a painful reminder of that dreadful morning.