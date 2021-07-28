Latest update July 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man, who grabbed woman’s breast, chops labourer for intervening

Jul 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man is now in custody for squeezing a woman’s breast and chopping a labourer who intervened after he sexually assaulted the woman.
According to a report from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident occurred on Monday around 17:00hrs at Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10.
The injured man has been identified as, Keno Griffith, 36, of Old Kara Kara, Mackenzie Linden.
The police reported that the suspect and a female resident of the Kara Kara, had a misunderstanding, during which the suspect squeezed her breast and as a result, she spat on him. The suspect became annoyed and reportedly threw a bucket of water on the woman.
Kaieteur News understands that it was then that George rushed to the woman’s aid and an argument ensued between him and the suspect. The argument escalated into a scuffle and the suspect reportedly armed himself with a cutlass, which he used and dealt George a chop to his arm and one to his head.
George was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen and examined by the doctor. His condition is listed as stable.
Moments after the incident, the suspect went to the Linden Police Station to report the matter and he was arrested.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Beauty and power showcased at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Beauty and power showcased at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Jul 28, 2021

– Seven ladies from Essequibo and Demerara entertains By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – While not a huge spectator sport, powerlifting continues to bring out an encouraging number of...
Read More
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Fowler finishes fourth in 100m freestyle

Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Fowler finishes fourth...

Jul 28, 2021

Canada-based Guyanese Ramoutar slams 100* in Masters Softball tournament

Canada-based Guyanese Ramoutar slams 100* in...

Jul 28, 2021

Archibald looking to make Guyana proud

Archibald looking to make Guyana proud

Jul 28, 2021

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth...

Jul 27, 2021

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on Joseph (Joe) Chapman

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on...

Jul 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]