Man, who grabbed woman’s breast, chops labourer for intervening

Latest update July 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man is now in custody for squeezing a woman’s breast and chopping a labourer who intervened after he sexually assaulted the woman.
According to a report from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident occurred on Monday around 17:00hrs at Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10.
The injured man has been identified as, Keno Griffith, 36, of Old Kara Kara, Mackenzie Linden.
The police reported that the suspect and a female resident of the Kara Kara, had a misunderstanding, during which the suspect squeezed her breast and as a result, she spat on him. The suspect became annoyed and reportedly threw a bucket of water on the woman.
Kaieteur News understands that it was then that George rushed to the woman’s aid and an argument ensued between him and the suspect. The argument escalated into a scuffle and the suspect reportedly armed himself with a cutlass, which he used and dealt George a chop to his arm and one to his head.
George was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen and examined by the doctor. His condition is listed as stable.
Moments after the incident, the suspect went to the Linden Police Station to report the matter and he was arrested.
