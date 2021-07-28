Local extractive industries’ watchdog body gets new ‘private eyes’

Latest update July 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Eight persons have been selected to re-constitute the civic component of the Multi-stakeholder Committee of the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI).
The Civic component of the Multi-Stakeholder Group, like the Industry and Government sectors comprise eight persons, four representatives and four alternates.
The Panel on Friday last presented their Report and recommendations to the Policy Forum Guyana (PFG), the body charged with the selection process.
According to PFG, an independent five-person selection panel comprising senior staff from UG, the Public Service and local and international civil society conducted the selection process.
Of the eight, six are selected by the Panel and two by the National Toshaos Council – one representative and one alternate.
The eight candidates emerging from the processes are Gomin Camacho, Larry Carryl, Kerry-Anne Cort, Nicholas Fredericks, Dianna Khan, Mike McCormack, Vanda Radzik, and Sharmain Rambajue.
According to PFG, in a follow-up meeting, the final designation of representatives and alternates will be mutually agreed on as the first step in developing a team approach.
It was noted that names will be forwarded to the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, who holds the responsibility for convening the first meeting of the new MSG.
With respect to the selection process, PFG, in making the announcement noted that advertisements were placed in the national media and over fifty individual organisations targeted directly.
The selection panel arrived at final decisions through a process of individual scoring using a weighted score-sheet.
The Panel Report, which will be submitted to the minister, also commented in general on candidates saying, “We found all of the candidates to be well-informed people with a deep concern for Guyana’s development and deep interest in public and civic matters. Each had a good track record of work in major Guyanese institutions over a number of years. Six of them are currently engaged in working with public-interest groups. All the candidates were very aware of the GYEITI, and with one exception, all had a sound understanding of its scope, purpose and goals.”
