Leaders, citizens and public institutions have sacred duties to deliver – they haven’t

Dear Editor,

FACT: Nature in all its life forms has the right to exist, persist, maintain and regenerate its vital cycle. We are dependent on nature; nature does not necessarily need us. FACT: The first natural rights of humans are (1) The right to property (2) The right to question the government/authority (3) The right to free and independent thoughts. FACT: Guyanese leaders do not understand the differences between opposition, freedom of speech and constructive criticism.”The diminution of one man’s freedom anywhere in the world diminishes freedom everywhere”, Leo Ryan, Congressman (deceased) USA.

FACT: The actions of the EPA will be judged by the people and not by a government, which thinks it is right for government to appoint the head of what should be an autonomous body. FACT: the EPA does not understand its function/mission/responsibilities. They who should be the custodians of nature/environment in Guyana, have refused to answer our questions, and have directed Exxon not to give yes or no answers. FACT: The resources/wealth of Guyana is the property of the people, not the government and people. FACT: 95% of the adult population of Guyana do not understand their rights as citizens. FACT: The case of incompetence and corruption was made decades ago, but many are too lazy to think, and others can be judged as being blind because of what they see. FACT: Americans are born out of discontent. They do not understand that there is no merit in prosperity that comes through bullying, plundering and raping another country. Their action is shameful. The United States has four percent of the world’s population but walks away with twenty-five percent of what the world produces each year. The waste is incalculable. FACT: There is an ongoing mock war between the main political parties supported by external forces and it has kept the minds of most Guyanese in fragmented mode. Every politician has used this lie to seduce anger and redirect the population for their personal growth. What man will exploit the ignorance of a people instead of educating them? What man will seek power by exploiting racism when moulding consensus is within the frame of the key attributes of humankind?

I will continue to pray for our leaders. I expect them to know that no one can kill the truth that ego is a weakness fed by fear and that vulnerability is an asset that can be exploited in a positive way. May God watch over us.

Ray Daggers