Hits and Jams Entertainment, others make donation to CDC flood relief efforts

Kaieteur News – Last Friday, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) received a quantity of face masks, face shields, drinking water, concrete boards, hand sanitisers, adult pampers and other items from Hits and Jams Entertainment, The Green Path Foundation and Lomam Group Inc. Kaieteur News understands that this joint effort from the trio was done to support the work of the CDC, which has been relentless in its provision of relief to flood affected citizens.

Chief Executive Officer of Lomam Group Inc., Mr. Calvin Wright said, “It is with a deep sense of national unity and responsibility, Hits and Jams Entertainment, The Green Path Foundation and The Lomam Group offer to support the national mobilisation effort launched. The dreaded effects of COVID-19 and the recent flood have caused severe distress to our country.”

He added, “This crisis has caused a natural reaction from the Government of Guyana to provide leadership initiatives to bring swift and much needed relief to the people of Guyana”.

Receiving the items was Deputy Director General of the CDC, Major Loring Benons, who expressed gratitude for the supplies and indicated that they will be dispatched swiftly to impacted communities.

It was highlighted that the CDC welcomes donations of food supplies, personal care and sanitation supplies or financing. Items can be sent to the CDC’s headquarters’ Thomas Lands daily between the hours of 9am to 3pm.

Caption: From left to right: Deputy Director General of the CDC, Major Loring Benons receiving items donated by Chairman of the Green Path Foundation, Charles Griffith, CEO of LOMAM Group Inc., Calvin Wright, Branch Manager of the Green Path Foundation, Gaitri Singh and CEO of Hits and Jams Entertainment, Rawle Ferguson.