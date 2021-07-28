Guyanese couple living in French Guiana blessed with quadruplets

Kaieteur News – A Guyanese couple in French Guiana has been blessed with not one, not two but four bundles of joy. Anjanie McPherson, 30 and her husband Lorris McPherson are now the proud parents of quadruplets. On June 16, 2021, a heavily pregnant Anjanie delivered three boys and one girl via C-section.

The first to enter the world was Adaiah McPherson at 4:16 pm; just three minutes later, Elias was born and one minute later came Katalina and Jhanvi. Initially, during medical checkups and ultrasounds, they were told that she would be giving birth to two girls and two boys but the element of surprise sprung up on Anjanie when she delivered three boys and one girl instead.

The elated mother told Kaieteur News that while having four beautiful babies came as a surprise to them on their first ultrasound appointment, they are grateful and happy. With the support of her mom who flew from Guyana to assist her in French Guiana, Anjanie said she is doing well and savouring the moments with her newborns.

Anjanie who also has two other children from a previous marriage, said that after getting married in Guyana to her current husband and re-locating to French Guiana, in December 2020, she got the exciting news that she was pregnant. She did a medical checkup and tests showed that she had multiple visible embryos; with much surprise, they were not prepared to hear a month later during an ultrasound that they would in fact be having four.

With such being a first for her, Anjanie was very cautious and was put on bed rest for four months on the advice of medical personnel. At 26 weeks, during one of her checkups, she was admitted as a high-risk maternal patient at their district hospital. Given the distance away from where she lived and to prevent her from travelling back and forth, she was air transferred to the premier hospital in Cayenne. There, she was hospitalised for five weeks and on June 16, her water broke, and it was time.

Speaking to Kaieteur News via phone, Anjanie gleefully said, “I have my son in one hand and the other is on the bed.” She disclosed that the other two babies are expected home today; brain scans and other tests were done on Tuesday and their breathing was reported to be normal she said. The new mom of four noted that while she feels she has been prepared mentally, financially it will be a challenge but she is taking it one step at a time. She added that her husband who is a heavy-duty machinery operator has been taking up his new role as a father of four with great joy and pride, and has been very attentive.

Anjanie also praised the hospital and the staff where she delivered and noted that they have been nothing short of “wonderful and amazing”. Her neighbours, family and friends have all been very supportive she said. Anjanie has also been healing well physically and mentally and is thankful for the joys that have been added to her life; her other two children, she said, are extremely excited to meet their new siblings.