Grabbing woman’s breast lands man in jail

Jul 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Jason Yanis, of Lot 31 Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was on Monday sentenced to two years imprisonment for grabbing a female City Constabulary Officer’s breast.
According to reports, Yanis is not a first time offender, as he was previously charged for sexually assaulting another woman. In that matter Yanis reportedly grabbed a postwoman’s buttock.
Yanis was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, for grabbing the cop’s breast. The charge stated that on December 7, 2020, at Water Street, Georgetown, he sexually assaulted the female cop.
According to the facts of the charge, the rank was performing her duties when Yanis approached her and touched her breast, before walking away. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. He was later arrested and subsequently charged for sexually assaulting the rank.

