Latest update July 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bids submitted for the construction of Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Primary School

Jul 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, four bids were opened by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, for the construction of the Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Primary School, Region 10 (Upper Berbice-Upper Demerara).
The small community of Bamia located on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway is just half-a-mile away from Amelia’s Ward.
According to the engineer’s estimate, the cost of the construction is expected at some $356,165,487.
The companies bidding are Bulkan Timber Works Inc. who bid at $349,595,065, St8ment Investment Inc. who bid at $346,327,748, Orin’s Supreme Enterprise who bid at $348,726,772, and A. Nazir & Son Contracting and General Supplies who bid at $356,165,487.
Back in 2018, 11 companies had tendered to construct the school, which was estimated at some $313.9 million. The bids were under the Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) Regional Democratic Council. However, only last year bids were opened for the design and supervision of the construction of the Linden school and saw E & A Consultants Incorporated being the only bidder.
The Regional Executive Officer (REO) at the time, Ms. Marcia Paddy, had noted that the new facility would alleviate the overcrowding that occurs at Amelia’s Ward Primary School.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Beauty and power showcased at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Beauty and power showcased at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Jul 28, 2021

– Seven ladies from Essequibo and Demerara entertains By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – While not a huge spectator sport, powerlifting continues to bring out an encouraging number of...
Read More
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Fowler finishes fourth in 100m freestyle

Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Fowler finishes fourth...

Jul 28, 2021

Canada-based Guyanese Ramoutar slams 100* in Masters Softball tournament

Canada-based Guyanese Ramoutar slams 100* in...

Jul 28, 2021

Archibald looking to make Guyana proud

Archibald looking to make Guyana proud

Jul 28, 2021

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth...

Jul 27, 2021

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on Joseph (Joe) Chapman

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on...

Jul 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected].com

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]