Bids submitted for the construction of Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Primary School

Latest update July 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, four bids were opened by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, for the construction of the Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Primary School, Region 10 (Upper Berbice-Upper Demerara).
The small community of Bamia located on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway is just half-a-mile away from Amelia’s Ward.
According to the engineer’s estimate, the cost of the construction is expected at some $356,165,487.
The companies bidding are Bulkan Timber Works Inc. who bid at $349,595,065, St8ment Investment Inc. who bid at $346,327,748, Orin’s Supreme Enterprise who bid at $348,726,772, and A. Nazir & Son Contracting and General Supplies who bid at $356,165,487.
Back in 2018, 11 companies had tendered to construct the school, which was estimated at some $313.9 million. The bids were under the Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) Regional Democratic Council. However, only last year bids were opened for the design and supervision of the construction of the Linden school and saw E & A Consultants Incorporated being the only bidder.
The Regional Executive Officer (REO) at the time, Ms. Marcia Paddy, had noted that the new facility would alleviate the overcrowding that occurs at Amelia’s Ward Primary School.
