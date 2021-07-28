Agri. Minister hands over planting material, tools to boost agriculture in Hururu

Latest update July 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, MP, on Tuesday made good on his promise to provide assistance, when he presented a quantity of farming tools and planting material to the Toshao of Hururu Village for farmers.
During the simple ceremony, Minister Mustapha said the tools and planting material will benefit the Berbice River, Region Ten farmers, who were badly affected during the recent flooding.
“I received a request from representatives from the village for planting materials and farming tools. I made a commitment and today I am making good on that commitment.
Hururu was one of the communities that were affected by flooding. We’ve seen the devastating effects and farmers from every village and community that was affected can rest assured that the Government will be giving assistance to get back to the land. Very soon, the President will pronounce on that,” Minister Mustapha said.
The Minister also said other plans are in train to extend the same form of assistance to other Indigenous villages across the country. Toshao Mark Gomes, who received the donation, thanked the Minister and the Government for the timely and continuous support towards agriculture and the overall development of the village.
“I want to thank the Minister for this donation. It will help the farmers from Hururu to improve our agriculture. I also want to thank the Government for the work it has been doing so far for agriculture and overall development,” he said.
The donation included: seeds, fertiliser, ‘bongo’ pumps, a weeding machine, Acoushi ant bait, and other farming tools. (DPI)
