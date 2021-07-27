Woman reportedly stabs boyfriend, 18, who ended relationship

Latest update July 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old female is now in hiding after she allegedly stabbed her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brandon Bailey, after he reportedly ended their relationship.
According to a police report, the stabbing occurred on Sunday around 17:45hrs. at Tabtinga Drive, Lethem, Central Rupununi, Region Nine.
Kaieteur News understands that Bailey was in a relationship with the suspect for several months. However, after returning home on Sunday, the teen decided to cut ties with the woman and ended their romance.
The police report further stated that the suspect became annoyed after Bailey broke up with her. The woman reportedly armed herself with a knife and stabbed Bailey twice to his right arm and one to his left arm.
Despite being injured, the teen ran to his cousin’s home and was later taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital. Bailey was treated for the stab wounds and sent away.
A report was lodged at the Lethem Police Station and ranks made checks in the area but up to press time the suspect had not been apprehended. The investigation into the stabbing incident is ongoing.
