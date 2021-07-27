Latest update July 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman reportedly stabs boyfriend, 18, who ended relationship

Jul 27, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old female is now in hiding after she allegedly stabbed her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brandon Bailey, after he reportedly ended their relationship.

The couple in happier times.

According to a police report, the stabbing occurred on Sunday around 17:45hrs. at Tabtinga Drive, Lethem, Central Rupununi, Region Nine.
Kaieteur News understands that Bailey was in a relationship with the suspect for several months. However, after returning home on Sunday, the teen decided to cut ties with the woman and ended their romance.
The police report further stated that the suspect became annoyed after Bailey broke up with her. The woman reportedly armed herself with a knife and stabbed Bailey twice to his right arm and one to his left arm.
Despite being injured, the teen ran to his cousin’s home and was later taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital. Bailey was treated for the stab wounds and sent away.
A report was lodged at the Lethem Police Station and ranks made checks in the area but up to press time the suspect had not been apprehended. The investigation into the stabbing incident is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Jul 27, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyana will have two persons officiating at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Youth Championship scheduled for November 25 – December 5 in Cali, Colombia. One Star...
Read More
Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on Joseph (Joe) Chapman

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on...

Jul 27, 2021

Fully vaccinated fans in Guyana to attend the West Indies and Pakistan Series

Fully vaccinated fans in Guyana to attend the...

Jul 27, 2021

GRFU receives donation from Mark Lewis

GRFU receives donation from Mark Lewis

Jul 27, 2021

Rose/Garcia Upset Leacock/Lewis in Men’s Open, advance to Quarter-Finals

Rose/Garcia Upset Leacock/Lewis in Men’s Open,...

Jul 27, 2021

Four teenagers among seven record breakers at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Four teenagers among seven record breakers at...

Jul 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]