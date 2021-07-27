Latest update July 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Sports

Kaieteur News – Guyana will have two persons officiating at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Youth Championship scheduled for November 25 – December 5 in Cali, Colombia.

Ramona Agard

Elton Chase

One Star referee/judge Ramona Agard and International Technical Officer Elton Chase have been selected to participate in the Championships which will see athletes from over 30 countries participating.
Agard is one of three local AIBA certified One Star officials, while Chase is the only ITO in Guyana. President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle applauded the selection of the two, while claiming that it would provide much needed exposure for the duo.

 

