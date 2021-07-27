Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Latest update July 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 27, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyana will have two persons officiating at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Youth Championship scheduled for November 25 – December 5 in Cali, Colombia.
One Star referee/judge Ramona Agard and International Technical Officer Elton Chase have been selected to participate in the Championships which will see athletes from over 30 countries participating.
Agard is one of three local AIBA certified One Star officials, while Chase is the only ITO in Guyana. President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle applauded the selection of the two, while claiming that it would provide much needed exposure for the duo.
Jul 27, 2021Kaieteur News – Guyana will have two persons officiating at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Youth Championship scheduled for November 25 – December 5 in Cali, Colombia. One Star...
Jul 27, 2021
Jul 27, 2021
Jul 27, 2021
Jul 27, 2021
Jul 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – In a week’s time, it will be one year of a brand new presidency, a presidency that almost didn’t... more
Kaieteur News – The government’s explanation relating to persons travelling from Trinidad and Tobago makes no sense... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM should be proud of the success of a Caribbean woman who was at the center... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]