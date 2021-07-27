Two for murder trials at Georgetown High Court

Kaieteur News – Kevin Mohan, who was charged for the alleged murder of his aunt, Anita Mohan, is set to face trial in the Georgetown High Court before the judge and jury today. This is the 2nd trial that Mohan is facing in relation to the indictment. His previous trial had ended in a hung jury.

A mixed 12-member jury was empanelled yesterday before Justice, Sandil Kissoon, for the proceedings.

At this trial, Mohan will be represented by defence attorney, Damian Da Silva, while State Prosecutor, Taneisha Saygon, is expected to call 12 witnesses.

According to the facts of the case, Mohan also known as ‘Chucky,’ is accused of the September 4, 2016 murder of his aunt, from whom he is said to have stolen money.

Reports had indicated that Anita Mohan’s son, Imtiaz Khan, had found her body lying in a pool of blood in her kitchen with her head bashed in and a stab wound to her chest,. A bloody rolling pin along with a broken beer bottle was found near the body. Kevin Mohan was arrested by police since he lived with this aunt and had access to the home.

He allegedly confessed to the murder and told police that he committed the crime with the help of an accomplice. A post mortem examination later performed on the woman’s remains revealed that she died from multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, another mixed panel of jurors was also empanelled before Justice Kissoon for the murder trial of Michael Emmanuel. Emmanuel is charged for the murder, which allegedly occurred on December 21, 2018, at Lot 7 West Watooka, Linden.

On that date, the accused allegedly murdered Leonard Peters also called ‘Lenny.’

It was reported, that the victim was attending a social event where it is alleged that he “accidentally spilled alcohol” on the accused.

This incident, escalated into a physical confrontation between the two. Soon after the altercation, Peters was seen bleeding from the left side chest from what appeared to be a stab wound.

The injured man was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

A post mortem examination was subsequently performed on the body of Peters, and the cause of death was revealed as stab wound to the chest and perforation of the lung. The accused was later arrested and charged.