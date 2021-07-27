Suspect in hit and run accident turns self in

– tells cop he thought he had hit a horse

Kaieteur News – Weeks after the nude body of a hit and run victim was found lying along New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, a suspect turned himself into police with his attorney.

The victim in the accident was Reginald Moore, 47, who was a security guard of Lot 7, Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Kaieteur News was informed that the suspect has already been placed before the court and charged.

He is being accused of hitting down Moore with his vehicle during the late evening hours of Wednesday July 7, 2021. Not only did he allegedly struck down the security guard, but he drove away from the scene without stopping to render assistance.

After he turned himself in, the suspect reportedly told investigators that he was unaware that he had struck down a pedestrian. He claimed that he taught that he had hit a horse and decided drive away.

Moore, a father of two according to a relative, was renting an apartment located on New Road and was last seen alive on Tuesday July 6.

The following day (Wednesday) during the late evening hours, his nude remains were found lying on the northern carriageway along New Road.

Crime scene experts had observed that his remains bore multiple lacerations to the head and body. Following an autopsy, it was found that he died from multiple injuries consistent with that of a vehicular accident.