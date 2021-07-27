Latest update July 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suspect in hit and run accident turns self in

Jul 27, 2021 News

– tells cop he thought he had hit a horse

Kaieteur News – Weeks after the nude body of a hit and run victim was found lying along New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, a suspect turned himself into police with his attorney.

Hit and run victim, Reginald Moore.

The victim in the accident was Reginald Moore, 47, who was a security guard of Lot 7, Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
Kaieteur News was informed that the suspect has already been placed before the court and charged.
He is being accused of hitting down Moore with his vehicle during the late evening hours of Wednesday July 7, 2021. Not only did he allegedly struck down the security guard, but he drove away from the scene without stopping to render assistance.
After he turned himself in, the suspect reportedly told investigators that he was unaware that he had struck down a pedestrian. He claimed that he taught that he had hit a horse and decided drive away.
Moore, a father of two according to a relative, was renting an apartment located on New Road and was last seen alive on Tuesday July 6.
The following day (Wednesday) during the late evening hours, his nude remains were found lying on the northern carriageway along New Road.
Crime scene experts had observed that his remains bore multiple lacerations to the head and body. Following an autopsy, it was found that he died from multiple injuries consistent with that of a vehicular accident.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Jul 27, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyana will have two persons officiating at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Youth Championship scheduled for November 25 – December 5 in Cali, Colombia. One Star...
Read More
Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on Joseph (Joe) Chapman

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on...

Jul 27, 2021

Fully vaccinated fans in Guyana to attend the West Indies and Pakistan Series

Fully vaccinated fans in Guyana to attend the...

Jul 27, 2021

GRFU receives donation from Mark Lewis

GRFU receives donation from Mark Lewis

Jul 27, 2021

Rose/Garcia Upset Leacock/Lewis in Men’s Open, advance to Quarter-Finals

Rose/Garcia Upset Leacock/Lewis in Men’s Open,...

Jul 27, 2021

Four teenagers among seven record breakers at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Four teenagers among seven record breakers at...

Jul 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]