Sputnik second dose arriving in doses

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Guyana getting de SPUTNIK second doses in doses. It coming by plane in small drips. If this trend continues, Guyana should get its full quota by Christmas. But leh we hope dat de shipments come faster and in larger quantities.

Deh gat some big men sehing how dem nah gan get vaccinated. Dem sehing how dem nah frighten COVID. But dem boys know is de needle dem frighten. Dem does just play brave and strong but when dem see needle dem does tun like baby.

Some ah dem man mekkin excuse nat fuh tek de vaccine. One man tell he friends how when he finished tekkin he jab, he start fuh see blur. He friend had to tell he fuh go back and collect he spectacles wah he fuhget at de vaccination centre.

Three Guyanese decide dem nah tekkin de vaccine. One of dem was from de PPP/C; de other was from de AFC and de third one was from de PNC/R.

De PPP supporter seh he nah want de vaccine. De nurse tell he if he nah tek de vaccine, he can’t get de cash grant. He tek it right away.

De AFC supporter seh he nah want no vaccine. De nurse tell he if he nah tek de vaccine, yuh can’t travel overseas. De AFC supporter decide fuh tek de vaccine.

De PNC/R supporter seh he nah tekkin’ no vaccine. De nurse tell he, he need fuh take it to keep he family safe. He still refuse.

De nurse tell he yuh need to take it so dat normalcy gan resume. He still refuse to tek it.

So de nurse play she last card. She tell he dat de Constitution seh dat he not entitled to de vaccine.

Right away de PNC/R man jump up and shout, “Give me that vaccine immediately, I have a constitutional right to be vaccinated.

Talk half and leh we hope every adult tek dem vaccine.