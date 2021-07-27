Sputnik second dose arriving in doses

Latest update July 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 27, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Guyana getting de SPUTNIK second doses in doses. It coming by plane in small drips. If this trend continues, Guyana should get its full quota by Christmas. But leh we hope dat de shipments come faster and in larger quantities.
Deh gat some big men sehing how dem nah gan get vaccinated. Dem sehing how dem nah frighten COVID. But dem boys know is de needle dem frighten. Dem does just play brave and strong but when dem see needle dem does tun like baby.
Some ah dem man mekkin excuse nat fuh tek de vaccine. One man tell he friends how when he finished tekkin he jab, he start fuh see blur. He friend had to tell he fuh go back and collect he spectacles wah he fuhget at de vaccination centre.
Three Guyanese decide dem nah tekkin de vaccine. One of dem was from de PPP/C; de other was from de AFC and de third one was from de PNC/R.
De PPP supporter seh he nah want de vaccine. De nurse tell he if he nah tek de vaccine, he can’t get de cash grant. He tek it right away.
De AFC supporter seh he nah want no vaccine. De nurse tell he if he nah tek de vaccine, yuh can’t travel overseas. De AFC supporter decide fuh tek de vaccine.
De PNC/R supporter seh he nah tekkin’ no vaccine. De nurse tell he, he need fuh take it to keep he family safe. He still refuse.
De nurse tell he yuh need to take it so dat normalcy gan resume. He still refuse to tek it.
So de nurse play she last card. She tell he dat de Constitution seh dat he not entitled to de vaccine.
Right away de PNC/R man jump up and shout, “Give me that vaccine immediately, I have a constitutional right to be vaccinated.
Talk half and leh we hope every adult tek dem vaccine.
Jul 27, 2021Kaieteur News – Guyana will have two persons officiating at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Youth Championship scheduled for November 25 – December 5 in Cali, Colombia. One Star...
Jul 27, 2021
Jul 27, 2021
Jul 27, 2021
Jul 27, 2021
Jul 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – In a week’s time, it will be one year of a brand new presidency, a presidency that almost didn’t... more
Kaieteur News – The government’s explanation relating to persons travelling from Trinidad and Tobago makes no sense... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM should be proud of the success of a Caribbean woman who was at the center... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]