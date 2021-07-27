Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on Joseph (Joe) Chapman

Kaieteur News – Cecil Chin a retired FIBA Referee and Technical Director/Clinician of The Guyana Basket Ball Federation and Member of The CARICOM Basketball confederation has heaped praise on his friend and former colleague Joseph ‘Joe’ Chapman for his yeoman service to the administration of Basketball over the year.

Chin reached out to Kaieteur Sport, penning a missive noting the calibre of the cool, calm individual who has acquired immense knowledge of the game and its administration in Guyana over the years.

Chin stated, “From the time basketball became a prominent game in the sport fraternity of British Guiana/Guyana there were the Pioneers; the likes Of the Taitt Brothers, Ken Corsbie, The Wong Brothers, The Spence Brothers, Hewley Henry, Big Speedy (Franklin), Eldon “Rocking Chair” Vaughn, Brian “The Kid” Dummett, Ken Barrow, Chin St. Hill and Ovid Jackson who was the first Guyanese to become the Mayor of Toronto just to name a few. They brought instant recognition and paved the way for what has become one of the Nations’ Leading sports. Their performances were the foundation and inspiration to those who later came along and enhanced the quality of the GAME.”

“However, this alone was not responsible for the Games’ success. Quality Administrations” Led in the Early Days by outstanding Men like J.G. Evans, Hewley Henry-Snr, Harry Dyett and other members of their associations as it was then known.

Over the years, the Game was covered by the Media both Print and electronic, led by the renowned Joseph “Reds” Perriera; yes, there was Godfrey Wray and Alred McDonald.

And along came a Young Man. This testimonial is about this Young Man.

I met him in the early stages of the rise of McKenzie/Linden Association and the mining Towns’ success in the Inter Club and Association competitions hosted by the Basketball Federation. The passion and commitment that he brought to the Table was immense, sincere and honest, just a few of the qualities ingrained in his holistic Disposition.”

“Representing the Linden association, he was a member of the executive. By virtue of his involvement, it was evident that his ability would qualify him to be a member of the Executive of the federation.

He served briefly with J C Yates, Laurie Ganpatsingh, CBL Morgan (Colonel R’td) and of course The Late Colonel GF McPherson – all Past Presidents. His continuous service as an Executive Member allowed him to become Vice President with responsibility for Public Relations and all related matters. Apart from such, he was principally responsible for ensuring that all Sub Associations be accountable to the Mandate for the Game and its’ fluency, and displayed a PENCHANT for interpreting and the application of the Constitution. On numerous occasions, at Executive meetings he would sit quietly and his Friend the Colonel would enquire, “JOE am I correct”? and he would respond smilingly, “Yes Colonel but…” and here is when his knowledge would come to bear.”

“His coverage of tournaments from club to sub–association, to national and regional championships gave readers the opportunity to actually feel they were in attendance. He, along with the President of the Linden Association at the time Cloyde Stephens, encouraged the Federation’s Executive to hold the monthly meetings also be held in Linden. On occasions when there were areas during tournaments that would appear to have put a participating team at a disadvantage, he would highlight the discrepancies.

Such was the Man.

He was also AU Fait with the Rules and Regulations of The Federation International basketball Association (FIBA), now international basketball Federation, (IBF).”

“His demeanor was that did not challenge or contest decisions, but whenever he did question anything it was more for Clarification and Certainty. Over The Years he has been in the forefront to honor Players and Administrators who passed away.

He has been encouraged to start honouring them now that they are alive, and being the Person that he is he readily agreed, I am certain that he is in research mode.

As I pen this Testimonial in favor of This Man I am happily moved by the quality of his humble, but firm contribution to the Discipline of Basketball and Journalism, JOE, as he is familiarly called by all, is certainly an outstanding son of the Soil, but as is known, his heart is in his LINDEN, and rightly so. I know that those he served with and still serve look forward to his continued contribution with the passion he has displayed over the Years. I believe that those he served with/for would attest to his qualities and contributions made.

It has been my Signal Honour to share and be a part of the contribution that Joe has made thus far.

I wish you continued Good Health and Success in all your future endeavors.

Thank You for also allowing me to call You FRIEND.”