Region 7 projects scrutinised during Local Govt. Minister’s visit

Kaieteur News – As part of Government’s commitment to improve people’s lives and communities countrywide, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, on Saturday, visited several project sites in Bartica, Region Seven.

The Minister visited the road construction project in Agatash, an Amerindian village located a few kilometres away from central Bartica. He noted that this is the first time that an Asphalt road is being constructed in the village of some 1,500 residents. “Previous to this road being here, everything was dusty; basically, a track for people to traverse. This is the commitment, like I said, that His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has made; every street, we are now going to convert into asphaltic concrete. The asphaltic concrete makes movement much more possible,” the Minister said.

Regional Executive Officer of Region Seven, Mr. Kerwin Ward, pointed out that the road upgrades were underway throughout the municipality of Bartica. He added that many residents, especially those in Agatash, welcome the infrastructural upgrades.

Minister Dharamlall also visited the site where the Dagg Point Nursery School is being constructed. He noted that following consultations with residents, Government had budgeted for the $29 million school, which is the first to be built in the village. He said that the school will accommodate 64 children and is slated for completion in November.

“A lot more resources are going to be retained in the village. The safety and security of the children would be enhanced by them remaining close to the village and to their homes,” Minister Dharamlall said.

Constituency Representative, Ms. Shevon John, expressed her appreciation and excitement for the new school. She pointed out that now that a school would be located within Dagg Point, parents and children would not have to struggle to travel to the school at central Bartica. “A big expense will be lifted off of the parents,” noted Ms. John.

During the one-day visit to Bartica Town, the Minister also met with contractors who are spearheading the projects in Region Seven.

At that meeting, Minister Dharamlall, and the contractors discussed some of the challenges they faced; how best the projects could be implemented and what support the Government could provide for their successful completion.

The Minister also handed over a $9 million subvention cheque to the Bartica Town Council.

During a simple handing over ceremony at the Bartica Town Hall, the Minister indicated that the exercise is in keeping with the Government’s commitment to support the Regional arms of the government.

The Local Government Minister noted that this $9 million subvention, which is the first tranche of $18 million, would be used to fund the enhancement of drainage and irrigation within the town of Bartica.