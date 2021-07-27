NDIA to commence works on blocked drains in Light Town

– Agri. Minister tells farmers Govt.’s assistance guaranteed to return to land

Kaieteur News – Residents in the village of Light Town on the East Bank of Berbice will soon benefit from a series of works to improve drainage and mitigate flooding in the area. This was disclosed by Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Saturday last during a meeting with residents and farmers at the Light Town Primary School.

There, residents told the Minister that the road drains were blocked, and that it had contributed to flooding in the area.

Rice farmers told the Minister that they experienced losses as a result of the recent flooding. The farmers also used the opportunity to appeal to the Minister for assistance from the government to return to the land.

Minister Mustapha then told residents that a machine would be deployed to the area within a week to commence works on the drains. He also told residents that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will be clearing the outfalls in the area.

The Minister said, “After listening to everything that was said, I want to make a commitment that within one week, I will ensure a machine will be sent here to clear all the road drains. I want you to form a small committee and the engineer will be back here to work with you. A number of structures and canals have to be built and rehabilitated, so this committee will be tasked with indicating which structures need to be done immediately.”

The official added, “We need to develop a programme and list the works in order of priority. As soon as I have that, I will give instructions for works to commence. The NDIA will also be looking to clear the outfall channels. The pontoon is currently working to clear the Abary outfall. When those works are complete, we will bring the machine here to clear the outfalls in this area.”

Minister Mustapha also assured farmers that the government will be assisting farmers with returning to the land. He also told the farmers that officers from the various agencies under the Ministry’s umbrella, have been carrying out assessments across the country while adding, that the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, will soon pronounce on what form of assistance farmers will be given.