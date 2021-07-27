Mother of three fatally stabs reputed husband with his own knife

By Alliyah Allicock

Kaieteur News – An 11-year relationship ended violently, when 31-year-old Anthony Pakanram, was fatally stabbed by the mother of his children with the very knife he had armed himself with while they were arguing.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime around 16:15hrs. on Sunday at the Lot 3, Old Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara residence of the 29-year-old mother of three.

According to a police report, Pakanram, a construction worker, had a history of violence towards his reputed wife. The day before the killing, Kaieteur News learnt that the two had a misunderstanding, which caused Pakanram to physically assault the woman. On the day of the incident, sometime around 15:30hrs, the man had returned to the woman’s residence where the heated argument ensued, and ended with his death.

Yesterday, when this media house arrived at the location where the incident took place, a neighbour, said to be the friend of Pakanram’s reputed wife, related that the two had a misunderstanding over “some $18,000.” According to the neighbour, who requested anonymity, Pakanram had reportedly given his reputed wife the cash the day before.

The neighbour recalled that Saturday night a group of persons were imbibing alcohol just in front of the premises where the killing took place. The woman said that Pakanram had given the woman the money and had asked for his children as he wanted to spend time with them. “He had wanted his children and he gave the wife money, $18,000, and because he couldn’t get the children he told her that he needs his money back,” the woman stated. According to the neighbour, the man got annoyed with his reputed wife and had slapped her.

The following day, according to the neighbour, Pakanram returned and was demanding his money back. She explained that another altercation occurred between the two before Pakanram left for his residence. However, sometime around 15:00hrs. that day, the neighbour said she was in front of her yard talking with another neighbour when she saw the man returned with his sister and niece. The woman said that she heard a scream, which prompted her to send her daughter to investigate. The neighbour said her daughter returned and told her that she cannot enter the yard and upon hearing that she left and went over herself. “So I said okay, lemme go. Within the space of five minutes, everything happen so fast, because when I saw him, he came into the yard and his sister said don’t come in the yard, when I heard the scream I saw the sister coming out of the yard and walking up the road. It had already happen she was going to get help,” she shared.

Upon arrival in the yard, the neighbour said she saw Pakanram at the side of the house sitting and was bleeding. When Pakanram’s sister returned, she along with family members, immediately rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

Based on reports, he was stabbed once to the neck and was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed while receiving treatment.

At the dead man’s house, Kaieteur News was met by a tearful Theresa Jairam, one of Pakanram’s sisters, who related a similar version of the incident. Jairam explained that she was among the group that was imbibing alcohol when her brother asked the woman to return home with him. His reputed wife, she said, refused to go, so he then asked her for the money he had given her because he wanted to buy some stuff for his children. In admitting that her brother had assaulted the woman, the sister said, “he did slap she, he slapped her two times, and he said come leh we go home, because every time he drink he always want he children with he,” the sister pointed out.

Contrary to the police report, she insisted that her brother was not regularly abusive towards his reputed wife. In fact, she described him as a hard working individual who did everything in his power to make ends meet for his family.

As police investigate the matter, Pakanram’s family revealed that they intend to seek justice, since this is the second murder to have occurred within the family. As the family prepare for his burial, Pakanram leaves to mourn his one-year-old, seven-year-old and 11-year-old children.