Govt. ignores proposal for first response oil spill vessel

Kaieteur News – Based on credible information shared with this publication, ExxonMobil and the Government of Guyana have so far refused to accept a proposal submitted by the Chief Executive Officer of Tulahuen Corporation, Jorge Abukhalil, for Guyana to acquire an oil spill containment system for marine wells in the event of an oil spill.

According to the technical document for the proposed project, the vessel is valued at US$132 million and is designed to contain and recover uncontrolled oil and gas subsea well leaks by utilising a barge carrying oil and gas recovery processing equipment. The document also reveals that the vessel would be equipped with a laboratory to be able to continuously execute monitoring activities of the ocean 24/7. It is also equipped to capture leaked well fluids, to separate the gas, oil and water and to either store said oil and gas or to dispose of it by flaring. Additionally, the water that was captured can be cleaned and re-pumped into the ocean.

Despite the capabilities of the vessel, the Government and ExxonMobil have indicated that they are not interested in the endeavour, according to Mr. Abukhalil. He said that his company has engaged with a wide cross section of relevant stakeholders including the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard. He noted that he submitted a technical presentation to Alistair Routledge of Exxon Guyana and his reply was, “we don’t need the vessel.” Head of the CDC, Colonel Kester Craig, had also received a technical presentation but responded by saying that despite his fondness for the project, it was outside of his power.