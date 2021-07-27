Fully vaccinated fans in Guyana to attend the West Indies and Pakistan Series

Kaieteur News – GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The West Indies return to Guyana and fully vaccinated fans will be able to watch the T20 team in action as they continue preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup in October, 2021, a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) informed.

The reigning T20 World Champions will face-off against Pakistan at the Guyana National Stadium in the final three matches of the Osaka Presents PSO Cup on Saturday, July 31, Sunday, August 1 and Tuesday, August 3. First ball bowls off at 11am (10am Jamaica Time). These are the final three T20I matches that the West Indies play in the Caribbean in 2021 prior to selecting the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI) have come together to ensure fully vaccinated fans can be in attendance. Fully vaccinated fans are those who have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least one (1) week before the date of the match they will be attending. Also, spectators will need to wear facemasks to gain entry to the matches and then keep wearing masks throughout. Fans will also need to remain socially distanced at all times.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said: “As we make a welcome return to Guyana there is great anticipation and expectation as our passionate loyal supporters will get a chance to see the West Indies in action. This is great news for our fans who we know will be eager to attend the three Osaka Presents PSO Cup West Indies vs Pakistan T20Is at the National Stadium at Providence. In the build-up to the matches, we have worked with our colleagues at the GCB and the Government to make sure all the necessary protocols are in place and all requirements are met to ensure the safety of players, officials, and spectators. Our T20 team has been in superb form and we hope to see them continue in this vein and give the people of Guyana and the whole of the West Indies plenty to shout about.”

Tickets prices are $4,000(GYD) for each match. There are three locations where fans can make ticket purchases: GCB office-Regent Road, Bourda, Imran & Son -73 ‘A’ Rose Hall Town, Berbice, and at Imam Bacchus & Sons -Affiance, Essequibo Coast. Ticket sales will start on Wednesday July 28, 2021 and will be available every day from 9:00am- 5:00pm.

For fans to get a ticket and gain access to the stadium, the following steps must be taken to meet COVID-19 match protocols:

• Ticket office location is at the main entrance to Guyana National Stadium.

• Ministry of Health officials will be on hand to validate vaccination documentation and check tickets and ID.

• Fans will need to present their ID, cricket ticket and vaccination documentation to be allowed entry.

• Fans will need to wear face masks at all times and social distance in the stadium.

• Fans will be accommodated in all stands but will not be admitted to the grass mound.

• No re-entry allowed if fans leave the venue.

• Under-18s will not be allowed entry.

• Fans will be able to purchase tickets for themselves, friends and family members

• Tickets will be available from 9:00am to 5:00pm on non-match days and 7:00am to 11:00am on match days.

Additionally, with vendors not available in the stadium, fans will be allowed to bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks. The following list of restrictions must be adhered to for entry into the ground on match day:

• Fans can bring in coolers of a size that can fit under their seat (12x12x12).

• Any ice in coolers must remain bagged to allow security inspection of coolers.

• Glass bottles of any kind are not allowed.

• Alcohol of any kind is not allowed.

• No knives, sharp metal objects, or firearms.