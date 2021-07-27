Latest update July 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Ex-con back in prison for allegedly snatching gold chain

Jul 27, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Ex-con, Chris Pollard, 20, of 53 David Street, Kitty, Georgetown, yesterday found himself before a City Magistrate who remanded him to prison for allegedly snatching a woman’s $70,000 gold chain.

Remanded: ex-con, Chris Pollard.

Pollard is no stranger to the courts. At the age of 18, he was sentenced to one-year imprisonment for snatching a man’s phone – and was also on remand for a series of robbery charges.
The new charge alleges that on July 22, 2021 at the No. 47 Bus Park, Georgetown, Pollard stole one gold chain from Tenecia Dick. The defendant appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The court heard that Pollard is known to the woman. The police prosecutor informed the court that Tenecia was in the process of boarding a minibus when Pollard allegedly snatched her chain and attempted to make good his escape.
The woman chased after Pollard and he was apprehended. Pollard denied the allegation and he was remanded to prison until August 30, 2021 when he is expected to make his next court appearance.
This publication had reported that in November 2019, Pollard was found guilty of robbing Sachin Narine of one Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $45,000. The Magistrate had sentenced him to one-year behind bars.
According to reports, prior to that charge, Pollard was charged for a series of robberies. In March 2019, Pollard was slapped with five counts of robbery and in 2018, he was charged for taking his father’s firearm and ammunition.

