Latest update July 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Elderly woman perishes in early morning Linden fire

Jul 27, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday morning, a fire of yet to be determined origin, claimed the life of an elderly woman of Block 22 Wismar, Linden. She has been identified as 83-year-old Norma Semple, who lived alone in a one-storey wooden house.

Fire fighters battling the blaze that killed Norma Semple and destroyed her home.

According to neighbours, they were awakened by screams from Semple’s house, and upon enquiring, they found that smoke was coming from the house. According to one neighbour, Alita Prowell, she was inside her home when she heard a loud and continuous “cracking” sound, which caused her to look through her window. It was then she observed that Semple’s house was engulfed in flames.
As a result, an alarm was raised and neighbours sought to rescue the octogenarian but were hindered by the flames. The fire station was summoned and the fire was eventually extinguished.
Regional Chairman, Deron Adams, who lives in the area, said that Semple was calling out for help but nothing could have been done to save her. “It was too late,” he said as he recalled that only a few weeks ago the elderly woman had visited his office, seeking assistance on a particular matter.A search was carried out among the debris and Semple’s charred remains was found on the ground below the kitchen area. Neighbours described Semple as a loving person who loved to bake. “She used to bake the best fruit cake; what a loving soul,” one neighbour said.
Police are investigating the incident.

The aftermath of the fire.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Jul 27, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyana will have two persons officiating at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Youth Championship scheduled for November 25 – December 5 in Cali, Colombia. One Star...
Read More
Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on Joseph (Joe) Chapman

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on...

Jul 27, 2021

Fully vaccinated fans in Guyana to attend the West Indies and Pakistan Series

Fully vaccinated fans in Guyana to attend the...

Jul 27, 2021

GRFU receives donation from Mark Lewis

GRFU receives donation from Mark Lewis

Jul 27, 2021

Rose/Garcia Upset Leacock/Lewis in Men’s Open, advance to Quarter-Finals

Rose/Garcia Upset Leacock/Lewis in Men’s Open,...

Jul 27, 2021

Four teenagers among seven record breakers at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Four teenagers among seven record breakers at...

Jul 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]