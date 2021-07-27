Elderly woman perishes in early morning Linden fire

Kaieteur News – Yesterday morning, a fire of yet to be determined origin, claimed the life of an elderly woman of Block 22 Wismar, Linden. She has been identified as 83-year-old Norma Semple, who lived alone in a one-storey wooden house.

According to neighbours, they were awakened by screams from Semple’s house, and upon enquiring, they found that smoke was coming from the house. According to one neighbour, Alita Prowell, she was inside her home when she heard a loud and continuous “cracking” sound, which caused her to look through her window. It was then she observed that Semple’s house was engulfed in flames.

As a result, an alarm was raised and neighbours sought to rescue the octogenarian but were hindered by the flames. The fire station was summoned and the fire was eventually extinguished.

Regional Chairman, Deron Adams, who lives in the area, said that Semple was calling out for help but nothing could have been done to save her. “It was too late,” he said as he recalled that only a few weeks ago the elderly woman had visited his office, seeking assistance on a particular matter.A search was carried out among the debris and Semple’s charred remains was found on the ground below the kitchen area. Neighbours described Semple as a loving person who loved to bake. “She used to bake the best fruit cake; what a loving soul,” one neighbour said.

Police are investigating the incident.