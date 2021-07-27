Driver in custody after killing pedestrian while under the influence

Kaieteur News – While travelling along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) public road, a man unfortunately caused the death of another while under the influence.

According to a police report, 34-year-old Shivendra Ramraj, of Herstelling New Housing Scheme, EBD, was driving at a fast rate, a silver Toyota Allion, bearing number plate PZZ 1621, heading south along the eastern carriageway.

According to the driver, a pedestrian ran across the road (from the east to the west side) and came into the path of his vehicle. On seeing the pedestrian, the driver reportedly applied his brakes to avoid a collision.

However, the front center portion of his vehicle collided with the pedestrian, causing him to slam into the front window before falling onto the road surface, thus causing him to sustain injuries about his body. The man, who was later identified as Stephen Bishop, 51, of North East La Penitence, Georgetown, was picked up in an unconscious condition, placed into Ramraj’s motorcar, and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was examined by doctors who pronounced him dead. The man was identified by his reputed wife, Marcia Craig Danson, and nephew, Paul Scott.

Breathalyser tests were conducted on the driver and the first test had a reading of 151 micrograms while the second had a reading of 161 micrograms. Both readings are above the average BAL (Blood Alcohol Level). Ramraj remains in custody as, according to police, further inquiries are in progress.