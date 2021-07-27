COVID-19 claims lives of three more persons

Latest update July 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Yesterday the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 530.
The country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities are that of a 73-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 70-year-old woman from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and a 37-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). All three persons died over a two-day period (July 24 to July 25) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry via its COVID-19 dashboard reported yesterday too that within the last 24 hours 31 new infections were recorded bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,181.
Presently there are nine persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. A total of 70 persons are currently admitted at the institution and 907 are in home isolation. To date, a total of 20,665 persons have recovered from the virus.

