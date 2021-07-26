UG student loses control of vehicle

– One injured, another dead

Kaieteur News – After losing control of his vehicle, a University of Guyana student is now in police custody after crashing into a fence and colliding with two pedestrians, resulting in the death of one of them.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at 17:45hrs on the De Willem Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD). According to a surveillance video that captured the catastrophe, 39 year-old Sahadeo Singh of Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and the driver of the motor pickup bearing licence number plate GPP 8150 were traveling along the roadway. The driver indicated that he was going to make a right turn onto Harrykissoon Street.

However, Tyree Li-A-Ping, 21, the driver of the silver Toyota Allion bearing number plate PZZ 9052, was proceeding at a fast rate and overtook two vehicles before colliding with Singh’s vehicle, just as he was about to turn. At the rate Li-A-Ping was driving, he was unable to slam the brakes in time, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and swerve to the left.

This resulted in the vehicle hitting the rear of Singh’s pickup and flying into two pedestrians, 43-year-old Rampaul Sursen, a carpenter of Tuschen New Scheme EBE and 54-year-old Kenneth Smith of Ocean View, Uitvlugt WCD, before crashing into a fence. According to a police report, the two individuals were picked up in an unconscious state and placed into a motorcar before being taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where both of them were examined by a doctor.

Smith unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention and Sursen was referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he is said to be suffering from a fractured left ankle and other injuries about his body. A notice of Intended Prosecution was served and a breathalyzer test was conducted on both drivers but no traces of alcohol were found in their systems.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem as investigations continues.