Latest update July 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three suspects arrested for robbing clerk

Jul 26, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Saturday arrested three suspects for the alleged robbery of a clerk at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
The clerk was reportedly beaten and robbed of her colleagues’ payroll money, $2M in cash, on Friday by six men on three Honda XR motorcycles.
According to a report sent out by the Guyana Police Force, three of the alleged perpetrators were caught on Saturday and the police have also seized one of the bikes suspected to have been used in the crime.
Kaieteur News understands that the victim uplifted $2M in cash from the head office of her work place and proceeded to Caneview Avenue to pay the workers. Upon arrival at the mentioned location, the victim parked her motorcar and was waiting to pay the workers. However, while she was in the car, she saw six men on three Honda XR motorcycles who subsequently approached her vehicle and stopped.
Two of the pillion riders dismounted the cycles and approached her with firearms drawn and demanded that she hand over the money, which she refused to do.
The suspects then forced open the driver’s side door, pulled her out and dealt her several blows about her stomach and face. One of suspects then picked up the cash, which was in an envelope. Another perpetrator then discharged three shots, one in the air and two in the direction of the car, after which they all made good their escape.
Investigations are still ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship – 19 records broken

GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship – 19 records...

Jul 26, 2021

Keisha Abrigo, Alex Parmanand – Open; Homwattie Hirawan (Classic), Frank Tucker (Equipped), Noel Cummings (Classic) Masters are Best Lifters By Franklin Wilson The new executive of the Guyana...
Read More
40% fully vaccinated fans allowed for West Indies/Pakistan T20Is in Guyana

40% fully vaccinated fans allowed for West...

Jul 26, 2021

Former Guyana basketballer Dane ‘college’ Kendall has died

Former Guyana basketballer Dane ‘college’...

Jul 26, 2021

MSC congratulates Chelsea Edghill

MSC congratulates Chelsea Edghill

Jul 26, 2021

Ramnauth scores 48 not out in Essequibo Coast CC win at OSCL competition

Ramnauth scores 48 not out in Essequibo Coast CC...

Jul 25, 2021

‘Not disappointed with Keevin’s performance’-Coach Blake

‘Not disappointed with Keevin’s...

Jul 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaieteurnews[email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]