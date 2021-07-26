Three suspects arrested for robbing clerk

Kaieteur News – Police on Saturday arrested three suspects for the alleged robbery of a clerk at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The clerk was reportedly beaten and robbed of her colleagues’ payroll money, $2M in cash, on Friday by six men on three Honda XR motorcycles.

According to a report sent out by the Guyana Police Force, three of the alleged perpetrators were caught on Saturday and the police have also seized one of the bikes suspected to have been used in the crime.

Kaieteur News understands that the victim uplifted $2M in cash from the head office of her work place and proceeded to Caneview Avenue to pay the workers. Upon arrival at the mentioned location, the victim parked her motorcar and was waiting to pay the workers. However, while she was in the car, she saw six men on three Honda XR motorcycles who subsequently approached her vehicle and stopped.

Two of the pillion riders dismounted the cycles and approached her with firearms drawn and demanded that she hand over the money, which she refused to do.

The suspects then forced open the driver’s side door, pulled her out and dealt her several blows about her stomach and face. One of suspects then picked up the cash, which was in an envelope. Another perpetrator then discharged three shots, one in the air and two in the direction of the car, after which they all made good their escape.

Investigations are still ongoing.