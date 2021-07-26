MSC congratulates Chelsea Edghill

Kaieteur News- The Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) has sent congratulations to their members, table Tennis player Chelsea Edghill and her Coach Idi Lewis, who are at the Tokyo Olympics.

This is the Country’s 17th appearance at the biggest Multi-Sport Games in the world since its inaugural participation in 1948 as British Guiana.

Club President Deborah Mc Nichol said in her letter the pair, “On behalf of the Executives and Members of the Malteenoes Sports Club I take this opportunity to congratulate 22-year-old Chelsea Edghill on being Guyana’s first-ever Table Tennis player to represent her country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Chelsea, the Caribbean U-21 Champion, created history when she received a ‘wild Card’ for the Olympics as the only female Table Tennis player in the World.

We at Malteenoes are very proud of your achievement and we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for your dedication and commitment to the sport; also to the coach, Idi Lewis, also a member of Malteenoes, for his contribution over the years nurturing and training Chelsea to achieve this feat. Keep soaring Chelsea.”