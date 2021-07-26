Johnson & Johnson vaccines to arrive next month – Health Minister

Latest update July 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The United States of America’s (USA), Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that was procured by the government at some $7.5 million is expected to arrive in the country next month. This is according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his recent daily COVID-19 update.
The Minister during an interview last month had noted that the country was able to source the vaccine through a partnership between CARICOM and the African Union. The African Union had allocated a total of 1.5 million doses for the Caribbean and out of that amount, Guyana is expected to receive some 150,000 doses.
Anthony in his update stated, “we have already paid the African Union to store some Johnson and Johnson vaccine so those would be coming in August.”
The J&J, which is a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine was earlier in the year given emergency use authorisation by the United States of America Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This vaccine, which was the third type approved by the FDA is said to prevent the virus in persons 18 years and older.
Previously, the Health Minister had mentioned that when these vaccines arrived, they would be distributed to the hinterlands Regions. “It will be very appropriate to use that especially in the interior areas, because some of those areas are very difficult to reach and if you give the one shot that will be very helpful for the staff out there,” he explained.
With the arrival of the J&J vaccine, some 150,000 persons would be fully immunised. Currently, Guyana has both the first and second doses of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines. While first doses of the Sputnik V are being administered, the country recently received a quantity of the second dose and is awaiting another shipment set to arrive soon.

