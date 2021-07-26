Latest update July 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Hit-and-run accident leaves pensioner with broken leg

Jul 26, 2021

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred on Sunday around 00:20 hours involving Griffith Franklin, 71, of Station Street Kitty, Georgetown. He is presently hospitalised
According to police reports, Franklin was walking alongside the road when an unknown motor vehicle struck him down at Mon Repos Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Franklin then fell onto the road’s surface and received several injuries to his body.
The pensioner was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him as a patient for a broken right leg.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

