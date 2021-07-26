Hit-and-run accident leaves pensioner with broken leg

Latest update July 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred on Sunday around 00:20 hours involving Griffith Franklin, 71, of Station Street Kitty, Georgetown. He is presently hospitalised
According to police reports, Franklin was walking alongside the road when an unknown motor vehicle struck him down at Mon Repos Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Franklin then fell onto the road’s surface and received several injuries to his body.
The pensioner was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him as a patient for a broken right leg.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Jul 26, 2021Keisha Abrigo, Alex Parmanand – Open; Homwattie Hirawan (Classic), Frank Tucker (Equipped), Noel Cummings (Classic) Masters are Best Lifters By Franklin Wilson The new executive of the Guyana...
Jul 26, 2021
Jul 26, 2021
Jul 26, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Jul 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – I got the title of this column from the documentary film that won an Academy Award, titled “20 feet... more
Kaieteur News- The decision of the government to allow a quota of 6,000 persons to attend the cricket matches is mind-boggling.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – CARICOM should be proud of the success of a Caribbean woman who was at the center... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]