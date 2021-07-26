Health Ministry records four more COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health (MoH), yesterday reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of an 86-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 76-year-old woman from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), and a 64-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

All four persons died on Friday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 527.

Further, the Health Ministry via its COVID-19 dashboard, reported that within the last 24 hours, they have recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,150.

Presently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 11 patients are admitted, 66 persons are in institutional isolation, 964 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 20,582 persons have recovered from the virus.