Latest update July 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GTT finally signs labour agreement for better wage, salary increases for employees

Jul 26, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Following years of protest action and months of negotiations, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT), recently signed a Collective Labour Agreement for better wages and salary increases for its employees.
The agreement was signed in the boardroom of the Ministry of Labour, Brickdam, Georgetown, last Friday, between GTT and the Guyana Postal and Telecommunications Workers Union (GPTWU).

Scenes from the signing of the Collective Labour Agreement. [Ministry of Labour Photos]


According to a press statement, both parties finally came to an agreement after the Ministry of Labour was able to put an end to the month long negotiations. With the signing of the labour agreement, GTT employees are expected to receive 4% and 6%, wages and salary increases.
The Union had proposed a 9% increase, while GTT had proposed a 1% and 2% wages and salary increase. Eventually, both parties settled on a 4% and 6% increase, with 4% being for October 2020 to September 2021 and 6% for October 2021 to September 2022. A formal indication of the second discussion was given and this led to the signing of the Collective Labour Agreement.
Another negotiation is slated to commence in January 2022, for further increases.
At the signing of the collective labour agreement was the Acting Chief Labour Officer, Michelle Baburam; GPTWU President, Mr. Harold Shepherd; GPTWU General Secretary, Eslyn Harris; GTT’s Director of Human Resources, Tianna Roberts and Finance Controller, Mark Singh.
As a result of the signing of the agreement, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton expressed that he is pleased that his Ministry was able to facilitate a negotiation that saw both parties finally agreeing after months of indifference.
Last October, the Union wrote to the Labour Ministry requesting that it spearheads a negotiation process between the GPTWU and GTT. The process had commenced in January 2021, but after months of discussions the company and the union were unable to agree on suggested terms by the other party.
However, the Ministry recommended that the union and GTT continue the bilateral engagements. When the agreements resumed, the company and the union were still not in accord to both parties proposed terms. As such, the Labour Ministry had to facilitate another negotiation process.
In May 2021, the process recommenced with the intent of bringing a resolution to the longstanding wages and salary disagreement. Minister Hamilton had even engaged with the management of GTT and the union, in a bid to foster a continuous negotiation.
According to reports, GPTWU along with employees from the GTT have been lobbying the companies for years. It was reported that GTT had signed an agreement early 2016 with GPTWU but disregarded the agreement months after the agreement was signed.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship – 19 records broken

GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship – 19 records...

Jul 26, 2021

Keisha Abrigo, Alex Parmanand – Open; Homwattie Hirawan (Classic), Frank Tucker (Equipped), Noel Cummings (Classic) Masters are Best Lifters By Franklin Wilson The new executive of the Guyana...
Read More
40% fully vaccinated fans allowed for West Indies/Pakistan T20Is in Guyana

40% fully vaccinated fans allowed for West...

Jul 26, 2021

Former Guyana basketballer Dane ‘college’ Kendall has died

Former Guyana basketballer Dane ‘college’...

Jul 26, 2021

MSC congratulates Chelsea Edghill

MSC congratulates Chelsea Edghill

Jul 26, 2021

Ramnauth scores 48 not out in Essequibo Coast CC win at OSCL competition

Ramnauth scores 48 not out in Essequibo Coast CC...

Jul 25, 2021

‘Not disappointed with Keevin’s performance’-Coach Blake

‘Not disappointed with Keevin’s...

Jul 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]