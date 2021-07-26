GTT finally signs labour agreement for better wage, salary increases for employees

Kaieteur News – Following years of protest action and months of negotiations, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT), recently signed a Collective Labour Agreement for better wages and salary increases for its employees.

The agreement was signed in the boardroom of the Ministry of Labour, Brickdam, Georgetown, last Friday, between GTT and the Guyana Postal and Telecommunications Workers Union (GPTWU).

Related

According to a press statement, both parties finally came to an agreement after the Ministry of Labour was able to put an end to the month long negotiations. With the signing of the labour agreement, GTT employees are expected to receive 4% and 6%, wages and salary increases.The Union had proposed a 9% increase, while GTT had proposed a 1% and 2% wages and salary increase. Eventually, both parties settled on a 4% and 6% increase, with 4% being for October 2020 to September 2021 and 6% for October 2021 to September 2022. A formal indication of the second discussion was given and this led to the signing of the Collective Labour Agreement.Another negotiation is slated to commence in January 2022, for further increases.At the signing of the collective labour agreement was the Acting Chief Labour Officer, Michelle Baburam; GPTWU President, Mr. Harold Shepherd; GPTWU General Secretary, Eslyn Harris; GTT’s Director of Human Resources, Tianna Roberts and Finance Controller, Mark Singh.As a result of the signing of the agreement, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton expressed that he is pleased that his Ministry was able to facilitate a negotiation that saw both parties finally agreeing after months of indifference.Last October, the Union wrote to the Labour Ministry requesting that it spearheads a negotiation process between the GPTWU and GTT. The process had commenced in January 2021, but after months of discussions the company and the union were unable to agree on suggested terms by the other party.However, the Ministry recommended that the union and GTT continue the bilateral engagements. When the agreements resumed, the company and the union were still not in accord to both parties proposed terms. As such, the Labour Ministry had to facilitate another negotiation process.In May 2021, the process recommenced with the intent of bringing a resolution to the longstanding wages and salary disagreement. Minister Hamilton had even engaged with the management of GTT and the union, in a bid to foster a continuous negotiation.According to reports, GPTWU along with employees from the GTT have been lobbying the companies for years. It was reported that GTT had signed an agreement early 2016 with GPTWU but disregarded the agreement months after the agreement was signed.