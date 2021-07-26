Latest update July 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship – 19 records broken

Jul 26, 2021 Sports

Keisha Abrigo, Alex Parmanand – Open; Homwattie Hirawan (Classic), Frank Tucker (Equipped), Noel Cummings (Classic) Masters are Best Lifters

By Franklin Wilson

Homwattie Hirawan with her Best Female Lifter (Classic) trophy after receiving from fellow lifter, Nadina Taharally. (Franklin Wilson photo)

‘Uncle’ Noel Cummings. (Franklin Wilson photo)

The new executive of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) brought off their first competition yesterday at Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium with a bang, a total of 25 athletes competing in the Intermediates and Masters Championships including Guest Lifter Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith.

Alex Parmanand. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Contesting in two flights of 13 and 12 athletes respectively, a total of 19 records were set and in some cases re-written by the athletes who came from as far as the Cinderella county of Essequibo.
A total of seven (7) females added to the attraction and action and were not just mere participants, Angel Chappelle setting some six new records. Held with all the covid-19 protocols being followed including no spectators, GAPLF President

Gordon Spencer took the opportunity to introduce the new committee to the athletes and coaches present.
Spencer in brief remarks thanked the athletes for the commitment shown in preparing for the competition whilst assuring that his administration would be building on the foundation set by his predecessor and also seeking to take the sport to another level.

Frank Tucker. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Keisha Abrigo Best Female Lifter (Women’s Open Raw) receiving her trophy from GAPLF Treasurer, Candace Lam. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Following all the action on the platform where the athletes sought to outdo each other in the squat, bench press and deadlift within the respective weight classes they were drawn in; whilst there were individual winners, there were also five (three males and two females) who were named Best Lifters Overall in the Open and Masters Classes.

Copping the Best Female Lifter trophy in the Open Category was 29 year-old Keisha Abrigo of Exodus Gym who ruled the roost in the 69kg Women’s Open Raw competition. Taking the male equivalent trophy was 19 year-old Alex Parmanand (Seemangal’s Fitness Gym – 105kg Men’s Open Raw Division), he also set four records.
In the Masters showdown, emerging as the Best Female Lifter in the Classic category was 45 year-old Homwattie Hirawan (Barim’s Powerlifting Gym/84kg Class – Women’s Open Raw). Copping the Masters Equipped trophy was 69 year-old veteran Frank Tucker (Kingsrow Barbell Club – Men’s Masters 3) with the Classic (Raw) trophy being presented to 72 year-old ‘Uncle’ Noel Cummings (RipHit Strength and Conditioning/66kg Class – Men’s Master’s 4); Cummings also achieved a new record. Full details in tomorrow’s edition.

 

 

Sports

