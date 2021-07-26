Former Guyana basketballer Dane ‘college’ Kendall has died

Kaieteur News- Former Guyana International basketball player Dane Kendall has died. Based on reports, Kendall died on Saturday after a period of illness.

The former Colts player and John Fernandes Limited employee gravitated to Basketball on encouragement despite the sport not being his first love.

According to information provided several years ago by Statistician Charwayne Walker, Kendall server Guyana with distinction and made his mark.

“Growing up in Robb Street Bourda, the temptations from GCC and GFC was always difficult to resist but the late Phillip George and Colts United changed his route from Bourda to Burnham’s Court. Under the guidance of George, Dane Kendall developed into one of the most Dominant Centres in division one competition in his Rookie Year (1991), so impressive was his performance he made the Georgetown team for Inter Sub-association action against Linden and Berbice.”

“Kendall was also unstoppable for Alberttown Bourda at the Inter Ward level. He had limited Court time in his first international match against Senators of Barbados, February 1991 at the National Sports Hall. Playing against Senior Professionals like Dwight Rouse and Andrew Alleyne, the Rookie Kendall showed that he had the mental fortitude for the ‘Big Stage’. So it was no surprise when the National selectors included him for his debut Caricom championships in Kingston Jamaica July 1991. Dane was hardly used by Coach Brusche in Jamaica because Guyana’s pivots were Christian Semple, Byass and Wyles so Dane had to wait his turn.

After the Jamaica Championship, Dane’s next international assignment was Suriname for a Goodwill tour August of 1991. Dane played more minutes because both Christian and Byass declined selection after the Caricom championship in Jamaica.”

“His exposure in Suriname gave him the confidence and self belief that was lacking in Jamaica. The following year 1992, Dane led Colts United to two division one titles, he also was dominant for Georgetown and Alberttown Bourda but the performance that captured the hearts of basketball fans was against the touring Germans T.T.L Bomberg in August 1992. Although the Guyanese loss all three matches by wide margins, Dane was phenomenal.

His top score of 23 pts in the first game still remains his international career high. He also had double doubles in the other two games. His next outing in national colours was July 1993 against Barbados at the National Sports Hall, a series Guyana loss two games to one. Kendall’s most disappointing moment wearing the national jersey was when Guyana lost in the finals to DC Jammers August 1993.

The Boys had an unbeaten run en route to the finals with two victories against the eventual winners and Suriname.”

“Playing under the guidance of new coach Theran Caesar in 1996, Dane had a lot to prove and his first opponents were DC Jammers. Kendall schooled the DC Jammers big men with mesmerising moves and he was also dominant on the boards.

His outstanding All round performance helped Guyana sweep DC Jammers three Nil so the selectors had no choice but to include him in the final 12 man squad for the 1996 Caricom Championship in Trinidad. Although the go to big men in Trinidad were Withrite and Loncke, Kendall played an integral role as mentor. As a defender he was fearless.”

“His last outing in national colours is also historical because Guyana swept DC Jammers 4 Nil at the National Sports June 1998, but failed to attend the 1998 Caricom Championship in Belize.”

Kaieteur Sport would like to extend sincere condolences to his family.