Dear Editor,
GHK Lall conveys the truth that “Guyanese are crippled by a chronic fear which the PPP has taken to unprecedented heights.” I am very glad that he wrote this column because it brings a sense of relief. And, I urge others to come forward with their stories in calling out the PPP over such a human rights issue.
The citizens of this country need to live in peace and should never be harmed by their government. Further, I would like to point out that I am also a victim of the PPP. Yes, the PPP has recently harassed me and bullied me. The PPP is also determined to destroy me in silencing my voice over my letters where I continue to highlight the issues affecting our country. When in the opposition, the PPP welcomed my activism. Now that the PPP is in power, it is determined to shut my voice down. I am a very fair speaker. The PPP does not like this.
And to my fellow Guyanese, please be careful about who you hire to take care of your legal matters and other affairs in this political climate under the PPP because there are many who are influenced by the PPP strong men who aim to destroy citizens that they do not like.
Yours truly,
Dr. Annie Baliram
