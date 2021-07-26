Latest update July 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Citizens of this country need to live in peace and should never be harmed by their government

Jul 26, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
GHK Lall conveys the truth that “Guyanese are crippled by a chronic fear which the PPP has taken to unprecedented heights.” I am very glad that he wrote this column because it brings a sense of relief. And, I urge others to come forward with their stories in calling out the PPP over such a human rights issue.
The citizens of this country need to live in peace and should never be harmed by their government. Further, I would like to point out that I am also a victim of the PPP. Yes, the PPP has recently harassed me and bullied me. The PPP is also determined to destroy me in silencing my voice over my letters where I continue to highlight the issues affecting our country. When in the opposition, the PPP welcomed my activism. Now that the PPP is in power, it is determined to shut my voice down. I am a very fair speaker. The PPP does not like this.
And to my fellow Guyanese, please be careful about who you hire to take care of your legal matters and other affairs in this political climate under the PPP because there are many who are influenced by the PPP strong men who aim to destroy citizens that they do not like.

Yours truly,

Dr. Annie Baliram

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship – 19 records broken

GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship – 19 records...

Jul 26, 2021

Keisha Abrigo, Alex Parmanand – Open; Homwattie Hirawan (Classic), Frank Tucker (Equipped), Noel Cummings (Classic) Masters are Best Lifters By Franklin Wilson The new executive of the Guyana...
Read More
40% fully vaccinated fans allowed for West Indies/Pakistan T20Is in Guyana

40% fully vaccinated fans allowed for West...

Jul 26, 2021

Former Guyana basketballer Dane ‘college’ Kendall has died

Former Guyana basketballer Dane ‘college’...

Jul 26, 2021

MSC congratulates Chelsea Edghill

MSC congratulates Chelsea Edghill

Jul 26, 2021

Ramnauth scores 48 not out in Essequibo Coast CC win at OSCL competition

Ramnauth scores 48 not out in Essequibo Coast CC...

Jul 25, 2021

‘Not disappointed with Keevin’s performance’-Coach Blake

‘Not disappointed with Keevin’s...

Jul 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]