Big boys going cricket!

Jul 26, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur news- Dem big boys want watch bat and ball. Dem tired throwing line in de Boerarsarie. Dem only ketching kack-a-belly. Dem big fish swim away when dem see dem sour face.
And dem seh Guyana done get shock out of de Olympics so dem nah gat no credit fuh get from watching dat. So dem want to see bat and ball at de Stadium. Dem accustomed during normal times to lavish food and drink whenever dem gat cricket. So is nat only de cricket dem after but de food and drinks wah gan deh ‘bout.
De only problem is Anand nah deh nah mo. And some of dem new boys hand tight. So dem wah looking fuh freeness gan gat fuh hope dat de Prezzie and de Vee Pee stock up dem booths good.
Dem boys seh how dem big boys does feel like kings when dem sit down in dem balcony at de stadium and look pon de masses. It does mek dem remember de days when de Emperors used to be in de royal box watching dem gladiators tangle with dem lions.
Dat is why dem had to allow people fuh go to de matches. Because if people nah guh, dem can’t guh since even though dem is big ones, dem gan be considered spectators. If no spectators nat allowed, dem big ones can’t go to de matches.
But dem boys seh every action gat wan reaction. And this action of allowing spectators gan get its own reaction – two weeks after de matches.
Talk half and wait fuh de numbers pon de Ministry of Health scoreboard!

Features/Columnists

