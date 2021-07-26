40% fully vaccinated fans allowed for West Indies/Pakistan T20Is in Guyana

Kaieteur news- The Government of Guyana will be allowing 40% capacity for fully vaccinated fans to attend the West Indies versus Pakistan T20Is on July 31, and August 1 and 3 at the National Stadium, Providence.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., yesterday confirmed the decision to allow Guyanese a chance to witness international cricket live for the first time since West Indies played India in a T20I at the venue in August 2019. The National Stadium has a capacity of approximately 15,000.

Fully vaccinated fans are those who have received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine two weeks before the date of the matches. According to the stipulations, spectators would be required to wear facemasks at all times, and must present their national identification card and vaccination documentation for admission to the venue.

Officials of the Ministry of Health and the National COVID-19 Task Force would be present to verify vaccination documentation. Tickets will be available for all three stands (Green, Red, Orange) only. No tickets would be made available for the Grass Mound, where there is a No-Entry policy.

Additionally, persons under 18 years would not be allowed entry, while a no re-entry policy would be in effect. Other measures for the three days:

* Concession stands are not allowed, but persons will be roving to sell beverages

* Glass bottles of any kind are not allowed

* No firearms, knives, sharp metal objects are permitted.

Tickets are US$20/G$4,000 for each match. Stadium gates would be open at 07:30hrs to facilitate early admission and avoid congestion. (NewsRoom)