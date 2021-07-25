Wat goes up and don’t come down?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When yuh small and yuh throw a ball up in de air, it does come down back. Dem boys know when yuh raise yuh kite, it does come back down, sometimes without any help.

But dem gat one thing in Guyana wah does go up and don’t come down. It call de cost of living.

De cost of living soaring in Guyana right now. De price of sugar increase even though we does mek it right here in Guyana. The sugar boss seh production drop but de revenue increase. Guess why?

Cooking oil price gone up and not by a few dollars. And dem importer seh how is because de price of shipping gone up. But dem boys want know if we stop mekkin cooking oil in Guyana.

Even de man in de cemetery raise de price fuh dem tomb. Dat is wan very grave situation.

A boy visit he grandmother de other day and de poor lady complaining about de cost of living. She tell he how when she was young, she could go in de supermarket and come out with a bag full of things and still gat money leff over. But she seh dat can’t happen today.

De young grandson tell she “Granny, we learn about that problem. It is called inflation.”

De granny seh, “Inflation! Inflation! It gat nothing to do with inflation. Is because of all dem security cameras dem gat today.”

Talk half and wait fuh de menu of measures!