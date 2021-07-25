Sleepy brings first biodegradable diaper to Guyana

Sleepy brings first biodegradable diaper to GuyanaSleepy, a leading local diaper brand, recently introduced the first biodegradable pull ups style line of diapers to Guyana. Sleepy’s bio-degradable diaper contains natural biopolymer, which is capable of preventing CO2 emissions up to four times a baby’s mass when disposed. The revolutionary pull ups style diaper is affordable and better for the planet.

According to a release from Market Square, the authorized local distributor of Sleepy’s diaper, the pull ups style, is also designed with the baby’s comfort, and delicate skin in mind.

The group noted that with over seventeen years in business, Sleepy is always researching and developing its diaper lineups so that babies can have the highest quality diapers at the most affordable prices.

“The Sleepy Biodegradable diaper boasts all natural biodegradable materials, absorbent layers that are covered in almond milk protein, organic cotton and natural bamboo fibers- speeding up the absorption capacity and increase the dryness which you can see and feel. These diapers are woven with pure water to give your baby that silk soft comfort they need,” the release added.

At present the biodegradable diaper is available in stages 3, 4, 5 and 6 and will arrive at shelves countrywide.

The lineup also offers natural ultrasensitive pull ups diaper made of all natural and organic raw material; jeans pull ups diaper the only fashionable diaper with its signature denim look; pajama/ night pants pull ups diapers which contains lavender oil which is known to calm anxiety; while sporting a 15-hours absorbency capacity, and swim pull ups diaper allows the baby to be in the water without the diaper swelling.