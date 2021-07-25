Ramnauth scores 48 not out in Essequibo Coast CC win at OSCL competition

Kaieteur News – Former national youth player Devon Ramnauth hit a responsible, unbeaten 48 to lead Essequibo Coast Cricket Club to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bacchus Ruff Ryder last Saturday in the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 20-over competition.

Playing at Dean Park, Toronto, the right-handed Ramnauth struck three sixes and two fours as Essequibo Coast chased down Ruff Ryders’ challenging 120-6. Ramnauth got useful support from another ex-youth player, Dillon Heyliger with a cameo 20 while Davo Ramsawak and Ravendra Madholall contributed 19 not out and 15, respectively.

When Ruff Ryders batted, opener Azhadeen Amidon hit a top-score of 32. Heyliger, who represented Canada internationally too, proved his all-round capability by claiming 2-14 off his four overs.

And on Sunday, Essequibo Coast tasted their first defeat of the season, suffering a six-wicket whipping at the hands of Carr Tec at Ashtonbee Park also in Toronto. Essequibo Coast only managed an inadequate 73 all out while Carr Tec, in reply, reached 74-4 in the 12th over.

Former Guyana under-19 player Yoodhanlall Suklall grabbed 4-15 off his fours and was brilliantly supported by Gavin Glasgow, who snatched 3-12 in his four overs, delivering for the victorious side.

When Carr Tec got the total, another former youth player Rovendra Mandolall made 33 not out. Essequibo Coast has three wins now from four outings. The competition will resume until August 7 after a break for two consecutive weeks.